Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man Charged After Plainview Accidental Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Man Charged After Plainview Accidental Shooting

Man Charged After Plainview Accidental Shooting

A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy while cleaning his unlicensed handgun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Injured In Long Island Crash [Video]5 Injured In Long Island Crash

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the crash in Plainview that reportedly started with a teenager being struck in an accidental shooting.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.