Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:14s - Published < > Embed
Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mwl_Nyerere

Nyerere RT @Independent: Killing of Qassem Soleimani marks new low in US-Iran relations | Analysis https://t.co/nrUQ7H1dS5 12 seconds ago

TheRascal2010

The Rascal💙🇺🇸👠 RT @gordy_shanks: Trump orders the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani... WITHOUT informing congress. Because of THREATS. I… 50 seconds ago

elgondaily

The Elgon Daily #ELGONUpdates Iran Maj.Gen Qassem Soleimani killed at Baghdad airport on Friday morning,on 3 ʳᵈ/01/2020. Pentagon s… https://t.co/Dv1DJi6pkx 1 minute ago

Blue_Sunflowers

🇺🇸Blue Sunflower RT @AndrewFeinberg: NEW: Killing of Qassem Soleimani marks new low in US-Iran relations https://t.co/Ujwpy8i0LA 1 minute ago

SwedHalien

Zem 🐉 RT @BenjaminNorton: The Pentagon has confirmed that Trump personally ordered the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani The US ro… 1 minute ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @arabnews: US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, says Pentagon https://… 1 minute ago

SaraLF74

Sara RT @Timesofgaza: Trump’s treacherous,criminal aggression"to save his Presidency. International reaction- There will be major repercussions… 1 minute ago

quajhonita

Quajhonita Martin RT @unionlib: The killing of Qassem #Soleimani is an act of terror, an act of war and quite possibly a war crime. The man who did more to d… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.