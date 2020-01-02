Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing Today a grand jury in Rockland County will consider charges against suspect Grafton Thomas in the Monsey synagogue stabbing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this mona roman Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing https://t.co/lyhI19WRyd 4 hours ago ✩ you're beautiful and loved! ✩ RT @KIM__DONGMIN: + in the heat of passion, he may be charged with voluntary manslaughter instead of murder, or may avoid charges altogethe… 4 days ago Dongmin + in the heat of passion, he may be charged with voluntary manslaughter instead of murder, or may avoid charges alt… https://t.co/vImgh43LLO 4 days ago