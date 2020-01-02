Global  

Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing

Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing

Grand Jury To Consider Charges In Monsey Synagogue Stabbing

Today a grand jury in Rockland County will consider charges against suspect Grafton Thomas in the Monsey synagogue stabbing.
