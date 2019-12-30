Global  

NYC Leaders Addressing Anti-Semitic Attacks

NYC Leaders Addressing Anti-Semitic Attacks

NYC Leaders Addressing Anti-Semitic Attacks

New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will appear today at Franklin D.

Roosevelt High School in Brooklyn for a discussion on antisemitism and hate crime prevention.
