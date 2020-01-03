Global  

Who Was Qassem Soleimani?

One of the top figures in the middle east, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US airstrike.

Who was he and why is his death so critical for the relationship between the US and Iran?
BREAKING: Top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani Reportedly Killed in Baghdad Airport Strike

Quds Force Supreme Commander Qassem Soleimani has, according to Iraqi state TV (via the Associated...
Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike: militia spokesman

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu...
Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq? [Video]Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

