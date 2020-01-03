Plane video shows dense smoke as Sydney experiences poor air quality

The plane video, filmed on Wednesday (January 1), shows the dense smoke when flying out of Sydney New South Wales (NSW) Australia.



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian Air Force plane flight through red smoke from bushfires Video from the cockpit of an Australian Air Force plane showing how heavy smoke from bushfires has prevented some C27J & C130J flights from reaching Mallacoota and Merimbula. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 1 day ago Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia This shocking video taken from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force plane shows an orange glow obstructing the view of the pilots attempting to land to help rescue people stranded by the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:03Published 2 days ago