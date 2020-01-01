Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' $5.7m home for sale

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' $5.7m home for sale

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' $5.7m home for sale

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' former marital home in Beverly Hills is up for sale for $5.7 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian and Ex Kris Humphries' L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours for $5 Million

Home sweet home! It has been nearly a decade since Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing [Video]Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing

Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she keeps every single outfit she has worn, attaching a picture of when she wore it with it. One..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind [Video]Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Fashion in 2019 was all about embracing old trends. Some of them were popular in the '90s and early 2000s. But according to Business Insider, there's a reason they faded back then, and they're also..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.