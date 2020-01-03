Global  

US Airstrike Kills Iran's Top General

US Airstrike Kills Iran's Top General
US Airstrike Kills Iran's Top GeneralCBS News' Laura Podesta reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

US airstrike kills Iran's top general sparking retaliation fears

US airstrike kills Iran's top general sparking retaliation fears"Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences."
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphTamworth Heraldeuronews


The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general

BAGHDAD (AP) — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsdayDeutsche Welle



Tweets about this

CharlesRannach1

Chedrann RT @thehill: US airstrike kills Iran's powerful Quds Forces leader Qasem Soleimani https://t.co/sk3hR7exYH https://t.co/hUG7GHV2Ws 10 seconds ago

ranubintang

ranubintang RT @AJEnglish: Pre-dawn US airstrike at Baghdad airport kills head of Iran's elite al-Quds force, General Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/Poy… 12 seconds ago

PioneerPress

Pioneer Press Iran’s Gen. Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/djm2hnZP2u https://t.co/ymF2PkN7SI 16 seconds ago

JulianneLimaTV

Julianne Lima BREAKING OVERNIGHT: US kills Iran's most powerful general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike @boston25 ➡️… https://t.co/JP4KPE3ijY 36 seconds ago

thehill

The Hill US airstrike kills Iran's powerful Quds Forces leader Qasem Soleimani https://t.co/sk3hR7exYH https://t.co/hUG7GHV2Ws 40 seconds ago

claylungs

Lungile C Shongwe RT @SquawkCNBC: U.S. airstrike kills Iran's top military general Qasem Soleimani Market reaction this morning: -Dow futures ⬇️ 380 points -… 1 minute ago

iam4_l

Crosby Family RT @JoshNBCNews: Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports https://t.co/2OjTBe7lGp 1 minute ago

prioritydate

Priority Date https://t.co/Nub7ea3gag What to Know in Washington: US Kills Iran General in Airstrike - Bloomberg Government… https://t.co/faTRpHzApl 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General [Video]Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General

Iran is promising revenge after a U.S. air strike kills one of its top generals.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike [Video]US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike

US forces have killed a top Iranian general in a drone airstrike on Baghdad airport.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:59Published

