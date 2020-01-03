Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite military force, was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil prices soared early on Friday morning after U.S. forces in Iraq assassinated Iran’s most...
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commanderdefense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General [Video]Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General

Iran is promising revenge after a U.S. air strike kills one of its top generals.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq? [Video]Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.