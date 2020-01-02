Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

On a media trip to fire devastated parts of Australia, Scott Morrison received heavy criticism from victims. Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sports stars pledge money for fire victims

Nick Krygios' plans for a massive fundraising effort for bushfire victims has snowballed to involve...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsBrisbane Times


Sport24.co.za | Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters, brace for smoke delays

Australia and New Zealand cricketers will pay tribute to firefighters and bushfire victims during the...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger [Video]Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.