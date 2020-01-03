Global  

US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike

US forces have killed a top Iranian general in a drone airstrike on Baghdad airport.
Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump...
WorldNews - Published

Top Iranian general killed by U.S. airstrike had to be identified by his ring: Iraqi officials

A top Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad international airport early Friday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerSeekingAlpha



U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

