Chinese resident mistakes New Year balloons spelling '2020' for 'SOS' sign after zero-shaped balloon becomes unusable

A resident in southwestern China called the police after mistaking New Year balloons spelling "2020" for a "SOS" sign after the balloon shaped like a zero became unusable.

A video, shot in the city of Guiyang in Guizhou Province on December 28, shows the backwards 2020 New Year greeting reading "SOS".

Another clip shows police arriving at the apartment to investigate after receiving a report.

The owner said she had brought the balloons back from work after celebrating the New Year with her colleagues, however one of the balloons shaped like a zero became unusable and she was unable to put it up.

The woman has since removed all the balloons from her window.