Qassem Soleimani's death: how could Iran respond?...



Recent related videos from verified sources Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:45Published 1 hour ago Who Was Qassem Soleimani? One of the top figures in the middle east, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US airstrike. Who was he and why is his death so critical for the relationship between the US and Iran? Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published 2 hours ago