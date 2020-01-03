Dozens gather in Niagara Square overnight in support of airstrike that killed Iranian general now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:57s - Published Dozens gather in Niagara Square overnight in support of airstrike that killed Iranian general Iraqi-Americans living in Western New York gathered in Niagara Square late Thursday night in support of an airstrike that killed an Iranian general. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this