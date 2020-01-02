Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 08:25s - Published < > Embed
Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News

Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's opposition to the Citizenship law asking why they have an objection to granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had not read the law and offered to translate it to Italian for him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News [Video]Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News

Carrying on her relentless attack at the BJP over the controversial Citizenship Law and NRC Mamata Banerjee called PM Modi Pakistan's ambassador at a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri. She slammed the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published

PM Modi defends CAA, accuses Cong of not speaking against Pakistan | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi defends CAA, accuses Cong of not speaking against Pakistan | OneIndia News

PM MODI LEADS A SCATHING ATTACK ON OPPOSITION, PM MODI: CONG & ALLIES DON'T SPEAK AGAINST PAK, PM MODI: CONG TAKING OUT RALLIES AGAINST REFUGEES, PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO KARNATAKA, PM MODI IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.