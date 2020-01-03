Reclaiming Seymour Avenue 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:08s - Published Reclaiming Seymour Avenue When Clevelanders celebrate the seventh anniversary of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight escaping from a home on Seymour Avenue after being held captive there for years, construction work a few feet from where those women were held will be forging a new identity for the community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 20/20 Special tonight on Seymour Survivors 20/20 Special tonight on Seymour Survivors Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:06Published 1 day ago