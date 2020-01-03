Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reclaiming Seymour Avenue

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Reclaiming Seymour Avenue

Reclaiming Seymour Avenue

When Clevelanders celebrate the seventh anniversary of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight escaping from a home on Seymour Avenue after being held captive there for years, construction work a few feet from where those women were held will be forging a new identity for the community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

20/20 Special tonight on Seymour Survivors [Video]20/20 Special tonight on Seymour Survivors

20/20 Special tonight on Seymour Survivors

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.