Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US pressure.

For the US and Israel, he was a shadowy figure in command of Iran’s proxy forces, responsible for fighters in Syria backing President Bashar Assad and for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.
