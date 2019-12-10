Global  

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality.
Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality.

Footage from January 3 shows a panoramic view of the city from Melbourne Park where the skyline is barely visible through the smoke.

This has raised concerns ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 20.

The filmer said: "As a result of the Gippsland bushfires the air quality in Melbourne has become worse.

"There are concerns about tennis and other sporting events in the precinct over the next few weeks."



