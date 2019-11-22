Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality.

Footage from January 3 shows a panoramic view of the city from Melbourne Park where the skyline is barely visible through the smoke.

This has raised concerns ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 20.

The filmer said: "As a result of the Gippsland bushfires the air quality in Melbourne has become worse.

"There are concerns about tennis and other sporting events in the precinct over the next few weeks."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Hazardous' air quality to hit Melbourne as smoke blankets city

The Environment Protection Authority has warned hazardous smoke conditions are set to envelope parts...
The Age - Published

Stench of smoke, haze blankets Melbourne as bushfires rage on

Melburnians have reported being able to smell the smoke from inside their homes and offices as a haze...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bushfires put Sydney among worst-polluted cities [Video]Bushfires put Sydney among worst-polluted cities

The Australian city of Sydney made an appearance in the top ten most-polluted cities in the world according to Air Visual, after the city awoke to its fourth consecutive day shrouded in smoke from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.