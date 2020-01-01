Warren's Slump Campaign Limps Into New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren kicked off 2020 with a return to New Hampshire.

The Senator held a pair of town halls in Concord and Hanover.

MyNBC5 reports Warren's campaign is struggling.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders all posting Q4 fundraising numbers over $22 million.

Warren told supporters last week she was hoping for $20 million dollars in the 4th quarter.

Her poll numbers are sinking and she is begging for cash.

In New Hampshire, she's polling in forth place.