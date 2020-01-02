Oregon natives lift Ducks to 2020 Rose Bowl victory

The stealth bomber that flies over during the national anthem.

The chills a fan gets walking into the stadium that hosts the grand-daddy of them all.

It does not get much better than the rose bowl.

The next decade of history kicking off with oregon and wisconsin.

The pre-game just gives you the chills doesnt it?

The number 6 ducks.

Fast and flashy.

Taking on the number 8 badgers, sizeable and serious.

=== oregon's first drive went 12 plays, capped off by justin herbert using his legs.

Stiff arm.

Touchdown.

The ducks strike first.

Remember mario cristobal says this is oregon's home state.

=== but the team that traveled from half way across the country has other ideas.

A punch in the mouth right here.

Camden lewis turns the jets on down the sideline and takes off.

95 yards for the touchdown right after oregon's big opening drive.

And the scoring just kind of mellowed out for a minute after that.

Oregon continued to struggle.

=== herbert gets picked off on the very next drive.

He throws it right at the line of scrimmage and wisconsin comes up with it.

The badgers get a field goal on that drive.

=== midway throught the 2nd.

Still 10-7 badgers.

And troy dye playing in his final game as a duck forces the fumble.

Lenoir picks it up.

Oregon gets nothing out of the drive.

=== later in the 2nd.

More turnovers.

Thomas graham gets the pick, and oregon's defense is standing ground once again.

Graham weaves through traffic down to the 35 yard line of wisconsin.

The ducks seem to be alive again.

And this time they will get points out of the turnover.

=== here comes justin herbert again.

Read option.

Looking like a chip kelly run oregon offfense.

Another stiff arm.

Another touchdown for the ducks.

14-10 oregon.

=== but wisconsin comes firing back with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Brady breeze puts the hit on him but he was just in when he caught it.

Wisconsin now up 17-14.

At halftime it was a barn burner.

Wisconsin takes the lead entering the half.

The two qb's both had an interception.

Justin herbert had oregon's two touchdowns on the ground.

Both guys threw an interception.

Both in that 80-90 passing yard range.

So oregon gets a big stop to open the half, and medford here is your score.

A fumbled snap, and none other than former panther brady breeze picks it up and goes to the house with it.

Oregon reclaims the lead on the scoop and score.

The ducks up 21-17, and the medford fans going crazy with those at the rose bowl.

=== later on in the third same score.

Wisconsin goes for it on 4th and 1 at the goaline.

And they get it as well.

The badgers reclaim the lead.

This thing going back and forth like a tennis ball.

=== oregon struggles on offense.

Back to the badgers.

Back to brady breeze.

He comes flying in and forces the fumble.

Midway through the 4th quarter, brady breeze wakes the ducks up.

Using his helmet to crash the wisconsin party.

=== the very next play.

Justin herbert says "i got the memo brady."

Herbert stiff arms again, sticks his foot in the ground, and launches the ducks in the endzone, and back into the lead by one point.

Flags go flying, tempers go flaring, the nerves keep rising.

=== offenses stall out.

But oregon puts it away on the backs of justin herbert and juwan johnson.

This first down seals the ducks fate as rose bowl champions.

==== brady breeze has one more job to do, hold coach cristobal there and get soaked with gatorade.

Start celebrating oregon strong, your ducks are the champions of the 2020 rose bowl game.

Justin herbert has a rough passing game.

But my goodness how about the state of oregon today?

Herbert rushes for 3 td's in his final game as a duck.

And then brady breeze.

Some will argue that he was clearly the difference in this game.

A fumble reuturned for a td.

9 solo tackles.

A forced fumble.

Oregon really struggled offensivley in this game outside of justin herbert.

They could not get the run game going.

Juwan johnson did have some big moments for oregon, even with no touchdowns, he made some key plays.

The bottom line is, they did enough.

The ducks are rose bowl champions to start the decade.