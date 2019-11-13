Curtis Pritchard would love to do 'The Greatest Dancer' with brother AJ 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:09s - Published Curtis Pritchard would love to do 'The Greatest Dancer' with brother AJ 'The Greatest Dancer' receptionist Curtis Pritchard admits he would love to compete on the show one day alongside his brother and 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro AJ Pritchard.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Curtis Pritchard would love to do ‘The Greatest Dancer’ with brother AJ #CurtisPritchard #AJPritchard… https://t.co/Fhzyoe4YFY 2 hours ago