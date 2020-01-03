Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander

Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander

Oil prices jumped Friday after the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander, raising tensions in the Middle East.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Asian Markets Mixed, Crude Oil Prices Rise

Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday, with some of the markets paring early gains as risk appetite...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Olumupa

Olusesan Ekisola RT @ReutersTV: Oil prices soar after U.S. kills Iranian commander https://t.co/wwuIpNNbUi https://t.co/HBAtOwxDgA 16 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander... 32 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Oil prices soar after U.S. kills Iranian commander https://t.co/wwuIpNNbUi https://t.co/HBAtOwxDgA 40 minutes ago

billmanzi

Bill Manzi Oil prices soar after US kills Iranian commander in Iraq https://t.co/ZvQkT1chgN via @BostonGlobe 58 minutes ago

LynnMcMaine

Lynn A. McInnis RT @BostonGlobe: Oil prices soar after US kills Iranian commander in Iraq https://t.co/Cn1Ue641mz 2 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Oil prices soar after US kills Iranian commander in Iraq https://t.co/Cn1Ue641mz 2 hours ago

PradoPecci

Sérgio RT @BostonGlobe: Oil prices soar after US kills Iranian commander in Iraq. https://t.co/QAneJWa4TU 5 hours ago

Katieeeee88

Katie Maloon RT @BostonGlobe: Oil prices soar after US kills Iranian commander in Iraq https://t.co/tlDHgSpkag 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.