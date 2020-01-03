|
Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander
|
Oil prices jumped Friday after the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander, raising tensions in the Middle East.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
|
|
|
|
