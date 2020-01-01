Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie.

But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random act of kindness as well.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New, cute photo of Archie and Prince Harry has heartwarming backstory

There's more to the adorable Archie and his hat than meets the eye.  Prince Harry and Meghan...
Mashable - Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share cute new photo of baby Archie

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have celebrated the new year with an adorable photo of baby Archie...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cuougoraci

cuougoraci RT @marieclaireuk: A famous musician helped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry orchestrate their secret Canadian getaway https://t.co/K1IWPnYX1… 3 minutes ago

RatedAura

Regina RT @tennisfanv3: The 'Archie effect' in full force after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son rocks adorable hat. “Make Give Live works to… 6 minutes ago

vancouvernews

Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: "I couldn't believe how much attention this story has brought," said Kantorowicz. "I'm honestly still surprised so many p… 8 minutes ago

Scamarillo2G

Sarah G. Camarillo RT @troubleshade: "Within a few days of the photo being shared online, Make Give Live had received 450 orders for the hat - more than ten t… 11 minutes ago

Hoodbeatzz

👁‍🗨Hood👁‍🗨 He says he "felt honored" to do it. #musicproducer https://t.co/dEBQbHmvjB https://t.co/kaTOrXSawA 12 minutes ago

bridget93382510

bridget RT @things_royal: Stop threatening us. Just go away. No one wants them here anyway. Two petulant, over privileged, entitled, whining, miser… 15 minutes ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver "I couldn't believe how much attention this story has brought," said Kantorowicz. "I'm honestly still surprised so… https://t.co/BiztK3M63S 18 minutes ago

ChristianFigs

Christian Figueroa RT @BostonGlobe: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are following just one Instagram account — and it’s based in Boston. https://t.co/zeT2zPF6be 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Baby Archie Effect Is Just as Powerful as His Mom’s [Video]The Baby Archie Effect Is Just as Powerful as His Mom’s

While some people put baby gifts in a box, Archie is getting use out of his. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published

Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess [Video]Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess

Meghan Markle was not a princess in 2016, but she was open to some magic. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares her royal resolution.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.