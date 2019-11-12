Video captures SUV flying off cliff 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published Police are searching for a vehicle that went flying off a cliff in California. Police are searching for a vehicle that went flying off a cliff in California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Breathtaking video captures daredevil backflipping off 51ft cliff Meet the daredevil who has been doing backflips off huge British cliffs since he was a teen - and has just completed his biggest jump ever. Adreneline junkie Lee Mitchell, 27, has been leaping from.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published on November 12, 2019