Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.
Trump Orders Baghdad Strike That Killed Iranian General

The U.S. has killed Iran's top military leader in a strike on Baghdad airport. The Pentagon says the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: ‘We Appear’ to Be ‘Entering Into Another Middle East War’

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria warned, in the wake of the U.S. strike on one of Iran’s top military...
Mediaite - Published


IMKashifAli

Kashif Ali RT @FT: Iran vows to retaliate after US kills top military commander; oil jumps and stocks fall — latest news https://t.co/4UXbBn1jtV 18 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Iran vows to avenge U.S. killing of top commander Soleimani: Iran threatened to retaliate after… https://t.co/2xMncftRj3 25 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Soleimani had approved the attacks earlier this week on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. https://t.co/LtEUXWEcJG 39 minutes ago

goldensla

SALEM ALHADRAMI Iran vows "harsh revenge" After US kills top General.. show us how can you retaliate using your terrorist mercenar… https://t.co/4w8KcZxXi8 1 hour ago

AirQuoteWinning

Truth RT @mswright353: Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/75HPUV3Fpj Iran may hav… 2 hours ago

mswright353

Michael Wright Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/75HPUV3Fpj Iran… https://t.co/hApCpZVcCr 3 hours ago

jackedawes

Robert Lewis Iran vows to retaliate after US kills top military commander; oil jumps and stocks fall — latest news… https://t.co/ptLagExE6d 3 hours ago

columbus63

davide colombo Iran vows to retaliate after US kills top military commander; oil jumps and stocks fall — latest news via @FT https://t.co/bJPO0UJwC0 3 hours ago


Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official [Video]Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official

Flags, memes, fears and fury - the killing of the military chief is going to have reverberations for some time. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:46Published

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander [Video]Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite military force, was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published

