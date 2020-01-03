Climate Change and Weather Patterns Linked for First Time in New Study

A new study links global daily weather patterns to climate change for the first time.



Tweets about this Chazz RT @KHayhoe: When it comes to clear, timely, innovative science, @Knutti_ETH is the BEST. His new study "motivated by Trump’s tweets about… 19 seconds ago CW RT @EcoSenseNow: These buffoons think climate change has “fingerprints”. The article is nearly 100% gobbledygook. They can “see” global pat… 4 minutes ago Tjones @SenSanders HEY BERNIE 80 YEARS AGO, IN 1937 WE HAD THE HOTTEST YEAR ON RECORD AS OF 2019. WEATHER PATTERNS GO IN… https://t.co/8BqNUQZTk1 16 minutes ago Gregson Hall RT @robinbull1: @ukreloaded Climate change is measured in fractions of a degree, which apparently is enough to alter weather patterns and m… 18 minutes ago Mike MacFerrin, Glaciologist RT @CeresNews: Scientists have detected the “fingerprint” of human-induced climate change on daily weather patterns at the global scale in… 23 minutes ago