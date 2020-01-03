Global  

US Airstrike Killed Top Iranian General

US Airstrike Killed Top Iranian General

US Airstrike Killed Top Iranian General

Frances Wang reports the Pentagon says President Trump ordered the attack to protect U-S personnel abroad.
U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general, Iran vows revenge

President Donald Trump ordered a military operation that targeted the leader of Qasem Soleimani, a...
Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Is Killed in U.S. Strike

BAGHDAD — President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s...
cheese93007

butts RT @Steven_Swinford: Britain was *not* informed in advance of the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani Government sc… 2 seconds ago

des_fraser

Des Fraser Very loud statement from the US, this could be the start of war that is in no ones interest but could also get Iran… https://t.co/Btzywj5j95 3 seconds ago

daretothink53

paige RT @DeanObeidallah: Is Trump and his family invested in oil stocks?! We need Congress to investigate how Trump is personally profiting from… 8 seconds ago

wwjrjrIII

willie wilburt junior jr III RT @DFBHarvard: Why would anyone care what Adam Schiff thinks about anything? Schiff has done more to dismantle America than most terroris… 10 seconds ago

LindaFannyham

Linda Hamilton⭐⭐⭐ RT @marklevinshow: Nancy Pelosi sounds like a mouthpiece for the Iranian terrorist regime https://t.co/rTc4bxpc3r 11 seconds ago

majord2102

David Moser 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @ltlgcoach: Does anyone know if ⁦@BarackObama⁩ will be attending the funeral? The arrangements might not be complete yet. Top Iranian g… 16 seconds ago

Ken200960

✝️Ken✝️🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 RT @Boyd_2650: 🔵Anyone surprised by the Democrat response?🔵So Schiff & Pelosi are entrenched in a COUP TO TAKE OUT OUR PRESIDENT, AND NOW T… 17 seconds ago

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh RT @bennyjohnson: 🚨BREAKING 🚨 IRGC Iranian Major general Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi-Iranian military commander Mahdi al-Muhandis and Lebanon… 26 seconds ago


U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport [Video]U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader [Video]Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.

