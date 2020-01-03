Global  

Prince William wants football fans to think about their mental health

Prince William wants football fans to think about their mental health

Prince William wants football fans to think about their mental health

Prince William has urged football fans to "take a minute" to think about their mental health, as part of a new initiative with Heads Up and Every Mind Matters.
