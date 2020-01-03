Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival

Celebrities talked about their hopes for 2020 as they arrived for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday (January 2).

The event recognized the top films and performances of 2019 and is considered by many as the official start of award season and a valuable stop on the Oscar campaign trail.

Among the honorees were actors Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, and Jamie Foxx.

The Palm Springs Film Festival runs from January 2-13 in the Californian desert town.