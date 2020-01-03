Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival

Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival

Celebrities talked about their hopes for 2020 as they arrived for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday (January 2).

The event recognized the top films and
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival

Celebrities talked about their hopes for 2020 as they arrived for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday (January 2).

The event recognized the top films and performances of 2019 and is considered by many as the official start of award season and a valuable stop on the Oscar campaign trail.

Among the honorees were actors Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, and Jamie Foxx.

The Palm Springs Film Festival runs from January 2-13 in the Californian desert town.



Recent related news from verified sources

From Charlize Theron to Robert De Niro, Palm Springs film festival gala welcomes dozens of stars

Stars converged at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, greeting fans and posing on the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Marriage Story's Laura Dern & Adam Driver Both Get Honors at Palm Springs Film Fest Awards Gala!

Laura Dern and Adam Driver hit the red carpet at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaxOverdriveTV

Maximus Overdrive TV Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival https://t.co/vJrqKQyRHX 1 day ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @brandonpromo: Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival https://t.co/wlkqu7iTlb #entertainment #reuters #news https://… 1 day ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival https://t.co/wlkqu7iTlb #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/X67OpkN1wv 1 day ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival https://t.co/eZ5jlkDdbl 1 day ago

BiquiniTops

Bikini Tops Stars talk 2020 hopes, fears at Palm Springs film festival https://t.co/sjkxJ8IbEO https://t.co/HHHNseJpLy https://t.co/mg4ObUAyiJ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ocean Springs Arts Festival [Video]Ocean Springs Arts Festival

The annual Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs is calling all local artists, crafters, and growers.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival [Video]Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival

”Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Plus, ET Canada brings you more highlights from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.