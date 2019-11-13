U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Plans to Officially File to Run in Mississippi's November 20th U.S. Se

Cindy hyde-smith plans- to seek a full six-year term as- one of mississippi's two united- - - - states senators.- today at noon, senator hyde-- smith plans to officially file- for re-election at the- mississippi republican party- headquarters in - jackson.- she will be joined by fellow u-- senator roger wicker- and other supporters.

- senator hyde-smith was appointe- in april of 2018 to - fill the vacancy created when - long-time u-s senator thad- cochran resigned.

- she won the special election an- run-off election in - november of 2018 to fill the- remaining months of - senator cochran's six- year - term.

- she is now seeking election to - full six-year term in the - - - - united states senate and will - appear on the ballot in the - march 2020 republican - primary-and if she wins the - party nomination, she will be o- the november 3rd, 2020 general- election ballot.- back in november democrat, and- former u-s- house member and u-s agricultur- secretary, mike - espy announced he will be - running again for the u-s - senate seat.- espy lost the november 2018 - special election against cindy- hyde-smith to fill the last two- years of retired republican - senator thad cochran's six year- term.

