Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.

Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son Caine.

The item is a retractable staff which starts off as a two-inch object and extends to a five foot staff with just the click of a button.

However after she accidentally set it off the staff shot up and hit her head, knocking her down to the floor just missing Clarissa's eye by just an inch.