Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left &quot;scarred for life&quot; after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.

Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a &apos;Magic Staff&apos; on eBay for her 16-year-old son Caine.

The item is a retractable staff which starts off as a two-inch object and extends to a five foot staff with just the click of a button.

However after she accidentally set it off the staff shot up and hit her head, knocking her down to the floor just missing Clarissa&apos;s eye by just an inch.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum left 'scarred for life' after magic wand almost took her eye out [Video]Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.