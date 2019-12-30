Global  

Megachurch Hosting President Trump Friday Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

Megachurch Hosting President Trump Friday Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

Megachurch Hosting President Trump Friday Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

Rielle Creighton reports that 501c of IRS regulations, a church is tax-exempt provided they “not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.”
Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations By Allowing Group To Host President Trump

In hopes of gaining support for a 2020 re-election, President Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign...
cbs4.com - Published

Miami Megachurch’s Pastor Pledged Safety For Immigrants During President Trump’s Event

President Donald Trump will leave his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday to launch his...
cbs4.com - Published


Trump's Scheduled Visit To Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations [Video]Trump's Scheduled Visit To Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

CBS4's Amber Diaz explains.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

El Rey Jesus church to host re-election event for Trump [Video]El Rey Jesus church to host re-election event for Trump

El Rey Jesus, an evangelical Florida church is hosting a re-election event for President Donald Trump. Yet the church may be violating tax rules barring religious groups from participating in political..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

