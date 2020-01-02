Global  

Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services.

The change comes after a user said he could see into other people's homes.

The owner posted on Reddit that they could see stills from strangers' homes when attempting to stream content from their camera.

A spokeswoman for Xiaomi said the issue was now fixed.

Xiaomi said it could have impacted up to 1,044 users.

She claimed the bug was due to an update on December 26, 2019.
Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google disables Xiaomi integrations for all its devices after a Nest showed weird images

Google disables Xiaomi integrations for all its devices after a Nest showed weird imagesPhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge Google has disabled Xiaomi devices' access to its Nest Hub and...
The Verge - Published

Xiaomi Says Camera Issue Has Been Identified And Partially Fixed

Following reports that Xiaomi cameras integrated with Google's Nest Hub, showed images and feeds...
WebProNews - Published


