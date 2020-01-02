Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services.

The change comes after a user said he could see into other people's homes.

The owner posted on Reddit that they could see stills from strangers' homes when attempting to stream content from their camera.

A spokeswoman for Xiaomi said the issue was now fixed.

Xiaomi said it could have impacted up to 1,044 users.

She claimed the bug was due to an update on December 26, 2019.