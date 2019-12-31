Global  

Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane

Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane

Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane

A passenger saw a severe bushfire as his plane moved above a forest area in Australia.

Dense smoke and huge flames were seen erupting from the trees, reaching up to the sky.
