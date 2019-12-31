'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

In an emergency... our first instinct is to call 9-1-1-.... but in the face of danger... we can't always talk.
Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers know you're in danger.
But dispatchers say those won't help you.
News 10's jordan kudisch news 10's jordan kudisch is live at the vigo county security center.
She spoke with the 9-1-1 director... and explains the dangers behind these kinds of emergency calls.
The post on facebook says if you dial 9-1-1 and ask for a pepperoni pizza.
As you pretend to order..
Dispatch will know you're in danger and come to your rescue.
But at the security center they say do not do that.
Here's why... when a dispatcher takes a call their number "one goal" is safety.
However, each operator gets trained differently..
And not every operator will know that you're in trouble when pretending to order a pizza.
Here's the post circulating social media.
This delays your process of getting help.
"vicker oh-ster" 9-1-1 director of vigo county, says it's so important to know... don't call 9-1-1 like this.
"so a lot of things would "so a lot of this.
"so a lot of things would depend on who answers the phone, how new they are, you know if they've been around long enough even though that happens someone might not know not know that."
Other alternatives to speaking on the phone when in danger..
And how it can help save your life..coming up.
Reporting live in vigo county, jordan kudisch, news 10.
In illinois...