'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published 'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post In an emergency, our first instinct is to call 911 but in the face of danger... we can't always talk on the phone. Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers know you're in danger. However, operators urge you to not follow this tactic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post In an emergency... our first instinct is to call 9-1-1-.... but in the face of danger... we can't always talk. Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers know you're in danger. But dispatchers say those won't help you. News 10's jordan kudisch news 10's jordan kudisch is live at the vigo county security center. She spoke with the 9-1-1 director... and explains the dangers behind these kinds of emergency calls. The post on facebook says if you dial 9-1-1 and ask for a pepperoni pizza. As you pretend to order.. Dispatch will know you're in danger and come to your rescue. But at the security center they say do not do that. Here's why... when a dispatcher takes a call their number "one goal" is safety. However, each operator gets trained differently.. And not every operator will know that you're in trouble when pretending to order a pizza. Here's the post circulating social media. This delays your process of getting help. "vicker oh-ster" 9-1-1 director of vigo county, says it's so important to know... don't call 9-1-1 like this. "so a lot of things would "so a lot of this. "so a lot of things would depend on who answers the phone, how new they are, you know if they've been around long enough even though that happens someone might not know not know that." Other alternatives to speaking on the phone when in danger.. And how it can help save your life..coming up. Reporting live in vigo county, jordan kudisch, news 10. In illinois...





You Might Like

Tweets about this Anna Seigler RT @Gerson_Till: @HyltonRobin @MariaSMB01 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump There are many signs that things are wrong in the US, but when a congress… 8 seconds ago Inoue Haruo RT @PardueSuzanne: Do you believe in miracles? Well, you should. In fact, life itself is a miracle. There are so many things that are beyon… 22 seconds ago Diana Green RT @EndLonelinessUK: "We need a resolution that contributes to helping others as much as we care for our own loved ones. There are many sim… 25 seconds ago 😁 🤔 Bisexual? is he a she? Everything is happening really really fast,but I have no right to judge cause there are m… https://t.co/1bcrCaH47x 1 minute ago aLesbianDragon @Alexete677 Yes but I only put that option out there because I had already thought about it before... I have many t… https://t.co/hvQ7v42wdC 2 minutes ago katie 🌈 RT @kranewife: its so frustrating knowing that there are so many incredible things happening in the world of***art/literature/science/m… 3 minutes ago Mark Stough 'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post https://t.co/pS1w5RpqEC 4 minutes ago Mark Stough 'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post https://t.co/N9Hay6rNqa 4 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Transforming transgender lives Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 09:42Published 2 hours ago Do or Don’t: Wedding Etiquette Questions Answered When it comes to weddings, there are many etiquette practices that are left unspoken. But maybe we need to start speaking about them! From gift expectations, to thank you notes, to even posting.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:29Published 3 days ago