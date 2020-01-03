Global  

Deadly Iranian Airstrike

Deadly Iranian Airstrike

Deadly Iranian Airstrike

Republicans and Democrats are speaking out after the Pentagon ordered a deadly airstrike of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani
Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike on Baghdad

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has confirmed the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of...
U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

