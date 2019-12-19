Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career

Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career

Margot Robbie has admitted she thought 'Neighbours' was the pinnacle of her career when she landed the role as a teenager.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career #MargotRobbie #Neighbours https://t.co/kpzEuqLlWx 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie [Video]Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron was very "impressed" by her 'Bombshell' co-star Margot Robbie and can see a lot of her own ambition reflected in the younger actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Bombshell with Margot Robbie - 'Fox Story' Clip [Video]Bombshell with Margot Robbie - "Fox Story" Clip

Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.