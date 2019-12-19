Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career Margot Robbie has admitted she thought 'Neighbours' was the pinnacle of her career when she landed the role as a teenager.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career #MargotRobbie #Neighbours https://t.co/kpzEuqLlWx 1 hour ago