Australian man repairs MacBook infested with cockroaches, eggs and faeces

This is the disgusting moment Ben Nash from iFix opened up a MacBook to find it filled with cockroaches and their faeces.

The clip, filmed on January 1, shows the moment Nash opened up the MacBook, resulting in him dry heaving at the smell and sight of the cockroach-infested computer.

"Oh my god I can hear something in there moving!

There's something moving under the speaker!

Ew!" Nash can be heard saying in the clip.

"Possibly the most disgusting repair I think I've ever done!

That's all poo, It's a 'Poo-book pro!" he tells Newsflare.