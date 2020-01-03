Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

On his campaign new on daybreak minnesota law makers are hoping to ease the frustrations for those who have served our country.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us in studio to explain how one bill introduced to a congressional sub committee, could do just that.

The retired pay restoration act was introduced almost a year ago, but it's been at a standá still in a congressional subcommittee.

The bill would help veterans who receive both a disability benefit from the department of veterans affairs and their military retirement pay.

As of right now, military retirees whose disability is rated at less than 50 percent through the vá a have the amount of their benefit removed from what they receive in retirement.

I reached out to the american legion post 92 in rochester to see what they think of the act trying to move "well i think anytime you're taking away military benefits from a retiree or anybody in the armed services, retired or active duty, i think it's really despicable and shameful.

I really hope that somebody takes a harder look at this."

According to congress dot gov, the act is gaining support from both democrats and republicans with a total of 101 coá sponsors with four from thank you madelyne.

A change in the law could affect over 500 thousand veterans eligibile to receive both benefits from the váa and their military retirement pay.