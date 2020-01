Manhunt underway for murder suspect: Accused in the death of a 2-year-old in Norman

CONTINUE THEIR SEARCH THISMORNING FOR THE MAN ACCUSEDIN THE DEATH OF A 2-YEAR-OLDOUT OF NORMAN.POLICE WERE CALLED TO A HOMEIN NORMAN EARLIER THIS WEEK-- WHERE THEY SAY THETODDLER WASN'T BREATHING,AND SHOWED SIGNIFIGANT SIGNSOF ABUSE.

OFFICERS TELL USHE WAS IN THE CARE OF38-YEAR-OLD "CHRISTOPHERJAMES TRENT" -- WHO WASDATING HIS MOTHER.

LAWENFORCEMENT BEGAN SEARCHINGFOR TRENT IN THE60-THOUSAND-ACRE "WICHITAMOUNTAIN WILDLIFE REFUGE" --NORTH OF LAWTON --YESTERDAY.

HIS VEHICLE WASLATER FOUND NEAR THEWILDLIFE REFUGE IN MEDICINEPARK.S/ Kenny Stradley/ComancheCounty Sheriff's Office :07"We're not for sure he'sstill here but we want totry to make sure for thecitizens of this community,we want to try to make surehe's not in here."RIGHT NOW..

THE WILDLIFEREFUGE IS CLOSED OFF WHILEAUTHORITIESCONTINUE SEARCHING FORTRENT.

WHILE HE IS NOT ONPAROLE, BUT HE IS UNDERTHE SUPERVISION OF THEOKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS.

HIS CRIMINALRECORD INCLUDES ASSAULT ANDBATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICERIN 2014 AND DRIVING UNDERTHE INFLUENCE.A TEENAGER AND 30 YEAR OLDMAN ARE BEHIND BARS