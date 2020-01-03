Global  

Trump On Soleimani Killing: Iranians Not 'Nearly As Saddened As The Leaders' Suggest

Trump On Soleimani Killing: Iranians Not 'Nearly As Saddened As The Leaders' SuggestPresident Trump tweeted about Iran.
Tweets about this

a_sabery

Hamid sabery RT @HeshmatAlavi: Iranians celebrating the killing of #Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani. One card reads: "Thank you Trump" @re… 7 seconds ago

banks_harken

Harken Banks RT @marklevinshow: Iranians celebrate while Washington Democrats condemn https://t.co/TrdU8SXekN 9 seconds ago

SteveDietrich

Steven Dietrich Iranians Celebrate! Thank President Trump for Killing Soleimani Using Hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/IoLw5jXXTX via @gatewaypundit 15 seconds ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader Iranians Celebrate! Thank President Trump for Killing Soleimani Using Hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/PTnLmxn9cY via @gatewaypundit 19 seconds ago

IgetRektDaily

Cryptonòob RT @gatewaypundit: Iranians Celebrate! Thank President Trump for Killing Soleimani Using Hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani https://t.co/FdBcC6NzX… 27 seconds ago

JimRobe70184873

Commodore, Roberts🇺🇸🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 RT @FarRightAOC: Trump kills a terrorist, Iran citizens are thankful, Democrats are pissed, Am I missing anything??? https://t.co/jNvQY… 38 seconds ago

BarbieHitsBack

Barbie GC RT @grindingdude: Iranians Celebrate! Thank President Trump for Killing Soleimani Using Hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani. Obama: "You better no… 40 seconds ago

BonnieSzydlowsk

Bonnie Szydlowski Wonderful that the people of Iran are celebrating the death of a tyrant. Wishing freedom from tyranny of Mullahs fo… https://t.co/a63sbJ63dD 51 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official [Video]Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official

Flags, memes, fears and fury - the killing of the military chief is going to have reverberations for some time. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:46Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

