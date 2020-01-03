Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Helicopter captures spectacular Melbourne fireworks display

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Helicopter captures spectacular Melbourne fireworks display

Helicopter captures spectacular Melbourne fireworks display

Victoria Police films spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display over Melbourne
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Helicopter captures spectacular Melbourne fireworks display

SHOWS: IN AIR (JANUARY 1, 2020) (VICTORIA POLICE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY VICTORIA POLICE/ NO RESALE) (MUTE) (NIGHT SHOTS) 1.

VARIOUS OF FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2.

HELICOPTER COCKPIT CONTROL STORY: The Victoria Police Air Wing helicopter captured a fireworks display while patrolling the sky on Wednesday (January 1) over Treasury Gardens and Docklands in Melbourne, Australia.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.