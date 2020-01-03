Global  

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s international airport.

The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war.

Matthew Larotonda reports
