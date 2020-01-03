U.S.-Iran Relations Flare After Soleimani Killing — Here’s How Markets Are Reacting now < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:48s - Published U.S.-Iran Relations Flare After Soleimani Killing — Here’s How Markets Are Reacting Geopolitical uncertainty took hold of U.S. markets Friday, sending stocks down, treasury yields down and oil up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this