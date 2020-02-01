Caribou Coffee Iced Coffee (1-2-20)

In the mid 40s as we head through the next work week.

>> we're in the kitchen with kaitlyn from caribou >> thank you.

Jodie.

>> did you have a good holiday?

>> i did, how was yours?

>> very well.

Tell us a little bit about what you're going to do tonight.

All i can think of is the beautiful cups you have out here with great new sayings on them.

>> new year, new merchandise for caribou.

These are all ones we just got in the past week.

These are basically our spring collection of cups.

What i will make for you today is a drink we launched today.

We have one new type of drink.

We also have our salty caramel cold press.

Today we will do an ice cabin bar.

What we start out with.

This is by the way how i make all iced drinks.

Real caramel and flavorings.

What i have mixed together is real milk chocolate, butter scotch and peanut butter.

This is a candy bar from minnesota.

We should be getting actually candy bar pieces to put on the drinks at and point.

Not sure when that is coming in.

We start off with the flavoring base.

I add the cold espresso.

>> peanut butter and caramel, we had this drink in a different iteration.

Now we're bringing it back.

This is a small.

This is going to get one shot of espresso if you're careful.

We mix this up with our sauce.

The hottest espresso dissolves fastest.

I will use 2% milk.

It's not the only kind of milk i have.

We offer skim as another dairy milk or three different milk alternatives.

We have oak, soy and almond milk.

We can make our drinks with any kind of milk.

We also serve keto with full cream.

>> she has every ounce of flavor covered.

We don't have to ask questions.

I was going to ask what if people are dieting if they want an alternative to 2% milk.

Can you also get the syrups or the real stuff sugar free?

>> sugar free is limited to caramel.

Because we're a company that likes to do a lot of real stuff, we stay away from sugar free stuff.

If you're the kind of person that just wants your morning coffee.

We get people who make sugar free.

We always have heavy whipping cream.

We make our own whipping cream in house using heavy cream and vanilla.

Now we put the ice in.

Does that just cap it off?

>> yep.

Once we have everything mixed here, we just add ice to the top.

If you remember, we did use hot espresso when we were making this drink.

We did use cold milk.

That doesn't quite pull down the espresso.

We just add ice.