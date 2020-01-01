Global  

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales.

The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn out of control this weekend.

A number of fires are currently burning out of control in South Australia as temperatures top 104 F.

According to Reuters, the flames are further fueled by strong winds and drought conditions.
