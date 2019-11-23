Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pep: Fernandinho an all-time City great

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Pep: Fernandinho an all-time City great

Pep: Fernandinho an all-time City great

Pep Guardiola says Fernandinho does not have to prove anything to earn a contract extension and is one of the greatest players in Manchester City's history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We had to fight for the victory’ [Video]‘We had to fight for the victory’

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Chelsea as a ‘great victory’ and felt his players had to fight hard for the win.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.