Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rose McGowan After Soleimani's Killing: Americans 'Held Hostage' By 'Terrorist Regime'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Rose McGowan After Soleimani's Killing: Americans 'Held Hostage' By 'Terrorist Regime'Rose McGowan tweeted about Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for killing Soleimani, says US is 'held hostage by terrorist regime'

Rose McGowan sparked outrage on Friday by apologizing to the country of Iran on Twitter after its top...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.