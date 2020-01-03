Global  

Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020

The countdown to Coachella 2020 is finally here and the complete lineup has been released for the two weekend festival.

As previously rumored, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine will be headlining.

Rage Against the Machine, who formed in 1991, have not played together since 2011.

Other big name artists on the Coachella lineup are Lil Nas X, Big Sean and Megan Thee Stallion.

The festival will also feature artists such as Flume, Lana Del Rey, 21 Savage, Calvin Harris.

Brockhampton, BIGBANG, Disclosure, Lil Uzi Vert and Rex Orange County.

According to Coachella’s social media account, weekend one, April 10 to April 12, has already sold out.

Presales for weekend two, April 17 to April 19, are scheduled to open on January 6, at 12pm PT.
